Parandur airport land acquisition at steady pace

CHENNAI: Land acquisition for the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project is progressing steadily, and construction is expected to begin once the remaining land is secured, Chennai Airport Advisory Committee Chairperson and MP TR Baalu said on Friday.

Reviewing operations at the Chennai airport, Baalu noted that the airport had implemented several measures to enhance passenger convenience. Chennai, he said, is the only airport in the country where Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses are permitted to enter the terminal premises to pick up passengers directly.

Services to Kilambakkam and Siruseri are already operational from inside the airport, and similar services to other destinations are being planned. The state government is also expediting work on the metro rail link connecting the airport with Kilambakkam.

Baalu said cargo operations would be expanded further, with plans to establish a new terminal offering more space and upgraded infrastructure. Technical and feasibility studies for the project will begin shortly. In view of repeated complaints from foreign passengers about difficulties in hiring cabs, a prepaid taxi booking counter will also be set up inside the international terminal, he said.

On the Parandur airport project, Baalu said the Centre had already approved, and out of the required 5,700 acres, 2,000 acres belong to the government, while 3,700 acres are privately owned. Of the private land, 1,300 acres have been acquired, and negotiations with farmers are under way to complete the remaining acquisition, he said. Construction will begin once land acquisition is finalised, he said, adding that the new airport would significantly ease congestion at the existing facility.

Airport Director Raja Kishore, MLAs SR Raja and E Karunanidhi, officials from the Chennai Corporation, local bodies, and senior police personnel attended the review meeting. Baalu said district collectors could not participate owing to election-related responsibilities and that a detailed review meeting with district officials would be held at the end of December to finalise additional development measures.