Even after Madras HC order, vet not allowed to pet paralysed baby monkey he rescued, leaves zoo teary-eyed

CHENNAI: Emotions ran high and huge drama unfolded as veterinarian Dr Vallaiappan, who was granted permission by the Madras High Court to visit an infant monkey he had rescued and cared for over ten months, reached the Vandalur Zoo on Saturday, with his advocate in tow.

The officials at Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur, who didn't allow media persons to cover the emotional 'reunion', also didn't release the infant simian from the cage even as it was all excited on seeing and hearing Vallaiappan. "It was like a prisoner meeting his family. The zoo authorities were harsh and stringent. They didn't mind throwing to wind the central zoo rules, wildlife protection Act and even the court order," an eyewitness told DT Next.

“The bonnet monkey was placed in a separate quarantine area where the visitors are not allowed. Though the veterinarian was allowed inside the quarantine area located adjacent to the zoo veterinary hospital as he had the court direction, he was seen emotional and dejected after his plea to touch and examine the animal was refused by the AAZP staff,” a confidential zoo insider told DT Next.

Even as Vallaiappan, who got a pass from the HC to meet 'Muthalali', the 10-month-old baby monkey he saved, left dejected with teary eyes, his advocate Kesavan told this paper that the zoo authorities did not allow 'Muthalali' (named so by Vallaiappan) to be petted by him. "The authorities acted mechanically without understanding the emotional bond between the vet and the monkey," the lawyer said.

"When we asked to open the cage, the authorities not only refused but also insisted that we get a separate order from the court for the same. My client was also not allowed to take any photos or videos, which we wanted to submit before the court," the advocate added.

"While we approached the cage, the baby monkey recognised Vallaiappan's voice and got excited on seeing him; holding the iron cage she made sounds asking to let her out of the cage to play with him, but the authorities refused citing medical reasons," Kesavan said.

Since 'Muthalali' is orphaned and paralysed below the hip, she needs a motherly care, that can be given only by Vallaiappan, but the authorities couldn't understand the emotions, the advocate claimed.

"After 20 minutes of an emotional episode, the zoo staff rolled down the curtain and asked us to leave. As a lawyer, I couldn't console my dejected client," he rued, adding that he would submit the same before the court.

Meanwhile, the zoo authorities videographed the entire meeting to file a report before the court. The case was posted on November 14 for the submission of the report on whether the monkey could recognise Vallaiappan and interact with him.

Efforts by DT Next to reach out to the zoo director and higher officials for their response proved futile. DT Next photographer was also denied entry to capture the news.

In December last year, when Vallaiappan was deputed at Ranipet, a forest officer brought the paralysed infant monkey after it was badly mauled by rabies-infected stray dogs.

The monkey was not able to move or excrete on its own, as it was paralysed below the hip due to the deadly canine attack.

Since the monkey looked fragile the petitioner took personal care of the baby monkey for the past ten months.

However, the forest department took the baby monkey from Vallaiappan, after which he knocked court's door for interim custody.

Dr Vallaiappan along with his daughter and lawyer at Anna zoological park rescue center (Photo: Justin George)

Justice CV Karthikeyan directed the AAZP authorities to allow Vallaiappan to meet the infant monkey and file a report on whether the monkey can recognise him or not.

“Politicians like late CM J Jayalalithaa, former union minister A Raja and former forest minister N Selvaraj and cinema celebrities who adopt animals are always allowed to touch the animals and interact if it is considered safe. Former forest minister Selvaraj had visited the quarantine area and had clicked photos of white tiger cubs but today the zoo denied basic etiquette to a veterinarian who had rescued the animal in question,” said a former wildlife veterinarian who had served AAZP.

"The TN forest department in its DNA has the habit of not treating the veterinarians and biologists with their due. The role of vets is often undermined. They celebrated the iconic 'Yaanai doctor' Dr Krishnamurthy only after his demise and the same recently happened to conservationist AJT Johnsingh. Now there are awards in their names," he recalled.