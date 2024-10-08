Tomato price spikes in Chennai's Koyambedu market due to supply shortage

CHENNAI: Tomato prices in Chennai have skyrocketed due to a significant drop in supply. The Koyambedu Wholesale Market has witnessed prices surge from Rs 25-30 per kg at the end of September to Rs 50-70 per kg in recent days.

In retail and outdoor markets, tomatoes are being sold between Rs 60 and Rs 100 per kg.

The rise in prices is because of the reduced yields caused by heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, which have severely impacted supply.

Traders have indicated that the upward trend in tomato prices may continue in the coming days, raising concerns among consumers and vendors alike.