Panel with 20 experts to gauge, expand AI usage in TN healthcare system, says Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Monday announced the formation of a 20-member expert committee to study and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare services across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after distributing appointment orders to recruits in the food safety and laboratory divisions, the Minister said AI-based applications were already introduced on a pilot basis at the Government Royapettah Government Hospital and the Periyar Government Hospital in the city.

"Through AI-supported X-ray analysis, cases of tuberculosis have been detected at an early stage. Similarly, mammogram screening with AI assistance has been used to identify cancer in its initial stages. Building on this, we have now constituted a high-level committee to explore how AI technology can be scaled up in the health sector," the Minister listed the AI usage, while speaking at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital at the Omandurar Estate.

The committee will comprise the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reform Programme, Director of Medical Education and Research, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, State TB Officer, professors of ophthalmology and radiology, and several other experts. In total, 20 medical professionals will be part of the panel.

The committee will examine the possible applications of AI in diagnosis, treatment, and preventive healthcare and submit its recommendations. "Once the report is received, AI-based technology will be implemented more comprehensively across the healthcare system in Tamil Nadu," Subramanian said.

The Minister also noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin will issue appointment orders to 1,231 village health nurses on September 22 and highlighted that nearly 34,000 appointments had been made in the health sector during the past four-and-a-half years.

Subramanian further highlighted measures to address dog and snake bite cases in rural areas. "Earlier, anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) and anti-snake venom (ASV) were available only in district hospitals and medical colleges. Following the Chief Minister's directions, these essential medicines are now stocked in all 2,286 Primary Health Centres, including 50 newly opened facilities, so that immediate treatment is available in villages," he noted. A review meeting had also been held under the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to address stray dog issues and the prevention of dog bite cases, he added.