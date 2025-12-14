Panel examines expansion of GCC limits along OMR

CHENNAI: The ward reclassification committee, chaired by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner (TNSEC), is examining the possibility of expanding the Greater Chennai Corporation’s administrative boundaries by bifurcating large wards within the existing city limits and by including select areas of local bodies along the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) corridor up to Thiruporur.

Sources affirmed that any new wards will be created only from within the present corporation limits and will not be carved out of neighbouring corporations such as Tambaram or Avadi.

The State government has already announced that the number of wards in the Chennai corporation will be increased from the current 200 to 300. The creation of new wards or local bodies, their boundaries, the number of wards and the strength of elected members will be determined by the Tamil Nadu Ward Boundary Reclassification Committee.

In January, the State government proposed bringing two village panchayats, Vanagaram and Adayalampattu, under the Chennai corporation as part of its broader plan to reorganise local bodies and urbanise areas.

Sources in the Municipal Administration Department said that areas between Sholinganallur and Tiruporur, which are currently administered by the Rural Development Department, may be considered for inclusion in the Chennai corporation. Areas such as Medavakkam, Perumbakkam and Kovilambakkam could also be added, they said, noting that a final decision rests with the committee.

“Since areas such as Tambaram and Avadi have been upgraded as corporations, new wards cannot be carved out of them. The only viable option for expansion is the bifurcation of large wards within the city. The ward reclassification committee will begin its work after the Assembly elections,” a source said.

The committee, headed by State Election Commissioner Jothi Nirmalasamy, includes the Chennai corporation commissioner, the director of Municipal Administration Department and the commissioner of Rural Development Department as members.

On the proposal to include local bodies along the OMR, Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Resident Associations, said it will help village panchayats that are facing severe resource constraints address persistent funding and capacity gaps.