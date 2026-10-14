Pallikaranai wetland: Interim buffer zone cut to 316.76 acres hectares

The authority said it had received 23 representations from landowners, developers and others in and around the Pallikaranai Ramsar site. Their key demands included excluding privately owned patta lands from the proposed Zone of Influence or wetland-related regulatory area, reconsidering the inclusion of specific survey fields, recognising existing developments and permissions, and distinguishing between the wetland boundary, the Zone of Influence and developed private lands.

The revised proposal covers several survey numbers in Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Pallikaranai, Perungudi and Sholinganallur in Chennai district, besides parcels in Perumbakkam in Chengalpattu district.

In a significant clarification, the authority stated that construction activity need not necessarily be prohibited entirely throughout the proposed Zone of Influence and could instead be regulated based on site specific scientific and hydrological characteristics.

The report safeguards include prohibiting the blocking or diversion of natural drains and established inlet and outlet channels, preventing the dumping of solid waste and construction debris in drainage pathways, and restricting the discharge of untreated sewage and effluents into watercourses connected to the wetland. Permanent alteration of established hydrological connections and the establishment of Red Category industries with high pollution potential would also not be permitted.