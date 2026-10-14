Pallikaranai wetland: Interim buffer zone cut to 316.76 acres hectares

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetlands Authority has summited the proposed interim Zone of Influence (ZoI) around the Pallikaranai Ramsar wetland to 316.76 acres, covering land parcels in 36 survey numbers, after considering representations from landowners, real estate developers and other stakeholders, according to a status report filed before the Madras High Court.
The revised report follows a review of the survey numbers and land parcels included in the proposed zone, taking into account hydrological connectivity, drainage pathways, satellite wetlands, existing infrastructure, land use and the wetland urban interface. The authority also examined historical satellite imagery available through Google Earth to assess changes in water spread, low lying areas, drainage channels, open lands and built up areas.
The status report, filed by Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetlands Authority, stated that the revision was undertaken following the court's directions and representations received from stakeholders.
The authority said it had received 23 representations from landowners, developers and others in and around the Pallikaranai Ramsar site. Their key demands included excluding privately owned patta lands from the proposed Zone of Influence or wetland-related regulatory area, reconsidering the inclusion of specific survey fields, recognising existing developments and permissions, and distinguishing between the wetland boundary, the Zone of Influence and developed private lands.
The revised proposal covers several survey numbers in Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Pallikaranai, Perungudi and Sholinganallur in Chennai district, besides parcels in Perumbakkam in Chengalpattu district.
In a significant clarification, the authority stated that construction activity need not necessarily be prohibited entirely throughout the proposed Zone of Influence and could instead be regulated based on site specific scientific and hydrological characteristics.
The report safeguards include prohibiting the blocking or diversion of natural drains and established inlet and outlet channels, preventing the dumping of solid waste and construction debris in drainage pathways, and restricting the discharge of untreated sewage and effluents into watercourses connected to the wetland. Permanent alteration of established hydrological connections and the establishment of Red Category industries with high pollution potential would also not be permitted.
Construction within the proposed zone would require a No Objection Certificate from the District Level Wetlands Management Committee under the proposed regulatory mechanism.
The authority said the regulatory framework was intended to protect the wetland's drainage network and ecological connectivity while balancing conservation requirements with development needs.
However, the revised Zone of Influence is only an interim arrangement and does not constitute the final delineation of the area, the report clarified. The final boundary will be determined after scientific and cadastral studies and ground truthing in accordance with the Wetlands Rules, 2017, and the relevant guidelines.