Can't wall Pallikaranai wetland's natural flow, warns PMK MLA Sowmiya

CHENNAI: PMK legislator Sowmiya Anbumani on Sunday alleged that the Rs 21 crore project to construct a 3 km long concrete compound wall and walkway around the Pallikaranai marshland would obstruct the natural flow of rainwater and increase the risk of flooding in surrounding residential areas. She demanded that the State government immediately stop the project and instead focus on protecting and restoring the wetland.
Sowmiya Anbumani inspected the ongoing works being carried out under the 'Neithal Restoration and Protection Works' project at Pallikaranai and later interacted with the media. She said the project, which was intended to protect the wetland, could have the opposite effect by interfering with its role as a natural floodwater storage and drainage system.
The PMK MLA said, "Instead of protecting the wetland, the government is constructing a concrete compound wall. During the monsoon, when rainwater accumulates, there will be no adequate outlet for the water. This could result in water stagnating in residential areas surrounding the marshland and cause serious damage," she alleged.
Questioning the need for a walkway within the wetland, Sowmiya said a concrete structure was unnecessary to protect the marshland. "There is no need for a concrete compound wall. A simple fence would be sufficient to protect the wetland. If a walkway is required, it can be constructed outside the wetland. Why should Rs 21 crore be borrowed and spent on constructing a walkway inside the marshland?" she asked.
Sowmiya said the funds could instead have been utilised to clean and restore the Pallikaranai marshland. She urged the government to formulate a comprehensive plan to conserve wetlands rather than undertake construction activities that could alter their natural functioning.
She further demanded that the government officially notify the area as a Ramsar site and strengthen its protection. "The government must protect wetlands. We will bring this issue to the attention of the Tamil Nadu government," she said.