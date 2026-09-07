Can't wall Pallikaranai wetland's natural flow, warns PMK MLA Sowmiya

Sowmiya Anbumani inspected the ongoing works being carried out under the 'Neithal Restoration and Protection Works' project at Pallikaranai and later interacted with the media. She said the project, which was intended to protect the wetland, could have the opposite effect by interfering with its role as a natural floodwater storage and drainage system.

The PMK MLA said, "Instead of protecting the wetland, the government is constructing a concrete compound wall. During the monsoon, when rainwater accumulates, there will be no adequate outlet for the water. This could result in water stagnating in residential areas surrounding the marshland and cause serious damage," she alleged.

Questioning the need for a walkway within the wetland, Sowmiya said a concrete structure was unnecessary to protect the marshland. "There is no need for a concrete compound wall. A simple fence would be sufficient to protect the wetland. If a walkway is required, it can be constructed outside the wetland. Why should Rs 21 crore be borrowed and spent on constructing a walkway inside the marshland?" she asked.