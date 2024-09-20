Palaniswami slams govt for turning Alandur Amma Unavagam into school

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday alleged that the DMK regime has been taking down several welfare schemes launched by the AIADMK regime.

He lamented that the popular Amma Unavagam scheme was also not spared. "It was shocking to learn that a government school is functioning in the Alandur Amma Unavagam site," said Palaninswami, in his social media post, pointing to a news report.

He claimed that Amma Unavagams (canteens) were like 'akshayapathrams' (a magic vessel that provides endless food, as mentioned in mythology) for the poor and the needy and labourers under the AIADMK rule and served them quality food.

“When there was a demand to continue similar service and serve quality food to the needy people, the facility in Alandur was turned into a government school. I demand the Chief Minister to immediately restore Alandur Amma Unavagam and operate it to its optimum capacity. The government could look for an alternative site to run the school," the AIADMK chief suggested.