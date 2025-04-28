Pak national dies in private hospital in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: A Pakistani national who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai's Aminjikarai area died last Friday and authorities are coordinating with the family members to help send the mortal remains back to Pakistan.

The deceased and his mother had come to Chennai for medical treatment a few weeks ago, police sources said. Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 persons were shot dead, the Indian government suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals, and existing visas were revoked.

Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. While several patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in Tamil Nadu and Chennai have already returned to their home country, authorities are making arrangements to send the deceased's body and his mother back to Pakistan via flight.