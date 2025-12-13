P Chidambaram flags foul smell at Chennai airport; AAI says garbage truck caused odour

CHENNAI: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday flagged an unbearable stench near Terminal 4 of Chennai International Airport, questioning the upkeep of the facility in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

“As one steps out of the main lobby in Terminal 4 to the indoor road, the stink is unbearable. Does not the Airport Manager or any of the AAI officers or employees notice the stink? How is this an international airport?” Chidambaram asked in a post on X.

Responding to the complaint, Chennai Airport said the foul odour may have been due to a garbage-clearing truck that had passed through the area shortly before.

“Honourable MP sir, we sincerely regret the unpleasant experience. Please be informed that the garbage clearing truck, which is deployed during lean and odd hours to avoid inconvenience to passengers, had passed through the area around 10 minutes earlier and hence remnant odour could have been present,” the airport said in its reply.

The airport authorities added that duty managers monitor the terminal premises round-the-clock to ensure upkeep of the area.