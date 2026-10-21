Chennai rains: City logs 1,212 rain-related complaints in 24 hours; GCC deploys extra pumps

CHENNAI: Office-goers waking up from a holiday faced severe disruptions as a heavy overnight rain lashed Chennai. According to the Rainfall Cumulative Report released by the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre, the city recorded an overall average rainfall of 70.25 mm over the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on October 21.
The downpour concentrated heavily in the central and southern suburbs, while northern and remaining pockets experienced moderate to light spells.
Very heavy rainfall, recorded in three areas, led by Vadapalani with 132.9 mm, Saidapet with 125.2 mm, and Alandur with 119.4 mm. Heavy to moderate spells at Maduravoyal recorded 112.5 mm, Madipakkam saw 114.6 mm, Valasaravakkam logged 109.6 mm, Nungambakkam recorded 106.8 mm, Adyar registered 104.1 mm, and Korattur hit 96 mm.
Whereas in northern pockets, areas like Ennore recorded 39 mm, Kargil Nagar logged 30 mm, and Thiruvottiyur received 22.8 mm.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued an alert valid until 10 am forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts, as well as Karaikal and Puducherry.
Addressing the media, GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran announced that schools in Chennai have been declared holiday due to the persistent rains, with additional water pumps mobilised near school zones as a precautionary measure.
"The weather department has announced that this spell of rain will continue for the next few days. People are advised to avoid entering inundated or high-water areas, and not to enter flooded regions to take videos or watch the water. Stay away from electrical installations, including transformers and pillar boxes, and exercise extreme caution with electrical appliances and installations inside homes," the Commissioner stated.
Acting on directives from the Chief Minister to ensure safe public transport and prevent waterlogging hardships,additional teams and high-horsepower pumps were deployed. Subways were closely monitored to avert morning traffic disruptions, while ministers and senior officials conducted round-the-clock inspections. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on warnings regarding a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, said Commissioner.
AGS Colony emerged as the primary location experiencing standing water, where three 100 HP motors were actively deployed to pump out rainwater.
Up to 5 am on October 21, a total of 1,212 complaints were registered. The majority pertained to waterlogging and inundation, alongside over 50 grievances concerning tree falls and non-functional streetlights, commissioner said. Most waterlogging and tree-falling complaints have already been cleared. Streetlight repairs have been mandated for resolution within 24 hours. Complaints are strictly closed in the system only after field engineers upload before-and-after photographs.
The majority of complaints originated from the Core City region attributed to higher population density and awareness of the 1913 helpline alongside inputs from North Chennai zones like Manali and Madhavaram. Officials noted that these grievances serve as an essential feedback loop, working alongside Automatic Weather Stations to gauge real-time public impact, he said.
Complaints continue to be tracked across multiple channels, including the 1913 helpline, social media, the online web portal, the PGR mobile app, and media reports, he added.