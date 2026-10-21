Chennai rains: City logs 1,212 rain-related complaints in 24 hours; GCC deploys extra pumps

"The weather department has announced that this spell of rain will continue for the next few days. People are advised to avoid entering inundated or high-water areas, and not to enter flooded regions to take videos or watch the water. Stay away from electrical installations, including transformers and pillar boxes, and exercise extreme caution with electrical appliances and installations inside homes," the Commissioner stated.

Acting on directives from the Chief Minister to ensure safe public transport and prevent waterlogging hardships,additional teams and high-horsepower pumps were deployed. Subways were closely monitored to avert morning traffic disruptions, while ministers and senior officials conducted round-the-clock inspections. Authorities are also keeping a close watch on warnings regarding a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, said Commissioner.

AGS Colony emerged as the primary location experiencing standing water, where three 100 HP motors were actively deployed to pump out rainwater.

Up to 5 am on October 21, a total of 1,212 complaints were registered. The majority pertained to waterlogging and inundation, alongside over 50 grievances concerning tree falls and non-functional streetlights, commissioner said. Most waterlogging and tree-falling complaints have already been cleared. Streetlight repairs have been mandated for resolution within 24 hours. Complaints are strictly closed in the system only after field engineers upload before-and-after photographs.