Over-speeding car kills spotted deer on Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road

CHENNAI: A spotted deer was killed on Friday early morning when a speeding car hit the animal while it attempted to cross the Kelambakkam-Vandalur Road.

The forests surrounding Tambaram, Vandalur, and Urapakkam are Reserve Forest Areas and a variety of species, including spotted deer, jackals, porcupines, and rabbits, used to live in the forests. These animals frequently wander out of the forest and cross busy roads to reach nearby residential areas.

Around 3 am, a spotted deer attempted to cross the road near the Vengambakkam junction in Vandalur when it was struck by a fast-approaching car travelling from Kelambakkam. Upon impact, the deer died on the spot. The car was damaged, but the driver escaped unhurt.

The Kelambakkam police, who arrived at the spot, questioned the driver. Forest department officials from Kattur were also informed and later took the deer’s carcass for a post-mortem. The forest department has also launched an inquiry into the driver under Wildlife Protection regulations.

Officials said that such incidents have been increasing in recent years as wildlife continues to leave the reserve zones in search of food and water, raising concerns about road safety and the protection of vulnerable species in the region.