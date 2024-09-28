Over 500 join Rela Hospital’s walkathon to promote lung, heart health awareness

CHENNAI: Rela Hospital organised a 5-km walkathon to raise awareness about lung and heart health, attracting over 500 participants, including doctors and students, in commemoration of World Lung Day and World Heart Day, which fall on September 25 and 29, respectively.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Reddy IPS, Tambaram, flagged off the event. Dr Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO-Rela, Dr Srinath Vijayasekharan, director and senior consultant, Institute of Cardiac Sciences, and Dr Aishwarya Rajkumar, Clinical Lead-Transplant Pulmonology, Rela Hospital, participated in the event.

Dr Ilankumaran said, “There is an urgent need for the public to advocate for a cleaner environment and healthier lifestyles, as these contribute to the development of these diseases.” Dr Aishwarya said, “In India, air pollution contributes to 1.7 million deaths annually, with cases of lung diseases steadily rising due to poor air quality, smoking, and occupational hazards.”

The hospital is also hosting a free heart and lung health camp on September 29, and it’s open to individuals with symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest or upper body pain, heartburn, and swelling in the legs. The heart-check will include an ECG, an ECHO screening, and a consultation with a cardiologist.

The lung camp is suited for those with chronic cough, persistent mucus production, wheezing, coughing up blood, or allergies. It will feature a pulmonary function test, an x-ray screening, and a consultation with a pulmonologist. Smokers are also encouraged to attend the camp.

To register, call +91 8610682479