Over 500 conservancy staff detained for resuming work in 2 zones of Chennai

CHENNAI: Over 500 cleanliness workers affiliated with the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI) and supported by the Labour Trade Union Centre (LTUC) were detained on Saturday outside the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal offices after they resumed duty without pay to ensure public health during the monsoon.

The detentions come after a series of similar incidents involving sanitation workers in these two zones over the past few months. According to the workers’ representatives, they had resumed work in good faith as assured in their affidavit filed before the Madras High Court on October 27, 2025.

In the affidavit, the workers had informed the court that, considering the onset of the northeast monsoon and the need to prevent the accumulation of garbage that could affect public health, they were willing to resume duties in the Greater Chennai Corporation without prejudice to their legal rights and without receiving any salary for one month, starting November 1, 2025, in the same service status as on August 31, 2025.

On Saturday morning, the cleanliness workers gathered in large numbers outside the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zonal offices and began sweeping the streets. Corporation and police officials soon intervened, and the workers were detained and taken to four different locations. They were released later in the evening on the same day.

Union leaders said the workers’ decision to resume duty was made purely in the interest of public health, as garbage accumulation during the monsoon could lead to severe health issues. “Despite not receiving wages, the workers came forward to clean the streets to prevent disease outbreaks. Detaining them for such an act of public service is unjust,” a UUI representative said.