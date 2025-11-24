Over 3k pet dogs licensed on November 23

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) vaccinated and licensed 3,091 pets on Sunday across seven of its centres, as the civic body continues to process large volumes of applications under its mandatory pet licensing system.

The data released by GCC shows that 77,707 pets have been registered, of which 33,418 have received licences. Vaccination against rabies and microchipping remain compulsory steps in the licensing process.

The drive was carried out at centres in VK Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam and the Sholinganallur Animal Birth Control facility.

To expedite the process and help owners meet the November 23 deadline, a revamped digital platform was launched by the Mayor on October 3, and the deadline was extended to December 7.

Officials said the extension was announced in response to requests from pet owners and urged owners to make use of the additional 14 days.