Over 20 faint during IAF air show at Marina beach

    A blistering day in Chennai, the thermometer recorded 34 degree Celsius at 1 pm with the 'feels like temperature' being 43°C, owing to the 61 percent humidity.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Oct 2024 8:38 AM GMT
    People gathered in Marina Beach to witness the air show; Suryakiran display team with tricolour smoke breaks formation over Marina beach (Photo: Manivasagan)

    CHENNAI: More than 20 attendees of the IAF air show fainted at the Marina beach here on Sunday.

    A blistering day in Chennai, the thermometer recorded 34 degree Celsius at 1 pm with the 'feels like temperature' being 43°C, owing to the 61 percent humidity.

    Thousands had gathered at the beach to watch the Indian Air Force showcase its aerobatic prowess in the grand air display. 72 aircraft including the Rafale jetted across the skies during the event held as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.

    The flypast and aerial display was held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years and the third time such an event was held outside the national capital.

    Further details are awaited.

    Online Desk

