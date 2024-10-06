Eyes to the skies: Chennaiites enthralled by stunning IAF air show display

CHENNAI: Chennaiites were glued to the skies as the Indian Air Force showcased its aerobatic prowess during the grand air show on Sunday.

The much-anticipated Air Show 2024 of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was held between 11 am and 1 pm at the Marina beach, where thousands of people gathered to watch the event.

72 aircraft including the Rafale were part of the air display over Marina, which was open to the public, as it was held as part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations.

The indigenously manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard also took part.

Attendees could also see the air capability of the new aircraft from IAF's inventory, including Suryakiran which is a formation aerobatic team, and Sarang which is a helicopter aerobatic team, in the air display.

Also Read: Suryakiran's colour to Rafale’s might, IAF's rehearsal a hit over Chennai’s Marina beach

According to Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar, Chief Coordinating Officer of IAF Day Parade Chennai 2024, the IAF had planned the event on a large proportion to enter the Limca Book of World Records.

The flypast and aerial display was held in Chennai after a gap of 21 years and the third time such an event was held outside the national capital.

The last such spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.

The IAF had conducted a full dress rehearsal of the meag air show on October 4 in coordination with the IAF Tambaram.

People gathered in Marina Beach to witness the air show





Catch the air show here:

(With PTI inputs)