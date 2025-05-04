Over 1,500 vitreoretinal specialists participate in Dr Agarwals national meet

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital recently organised Reticon 2025, a national conference titled ‘Advancements in Retina’, bringing together over 1,500 vitreoretinal specialists, postgraduates, and general ophthalmologists from India and abroad.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP, Chennai North and guest of honor Dr Mohan Rajan, VP, All India Ophthalmological Society, and Dr Amar Agarwal, chairman of the hospital.

The 15th annual event featured over 30 distinguished speakers, including both national and international experts, who led a series of six focused scientific sessions covering key topics in vitreoretinal care.

Dr Ashvin Agarwal, chief clinical officer of the hospital, said, “This year’s sessions covered a broad and crucial spectrum – from emerging trends in medical retina and innovative approaches to paediatric uveitis, to surgical management of inherited retinal dystrophies, and the exciting future of AI in disease management. Wet lab courses focused on techniques like glued IOL, SFT, and intra-vitreal injections provided participants with practical experience.”