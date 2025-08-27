Over 1,500 Vinayagar idols to be installed in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have granted permission for installation of 1,519 Vinayagar idols to be installed within the city police limits for Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations on August 27 (Friday).

Police personnel will be posted at the idol installations and patrol vehicles will be doing the rounds regularly.

Further, organisers have been advised to post two volunteers 24/7 for security reasons and also keep the area under CCTV watch. Police have warned of strict action against those violating police guidelines and causing public disruption in the pretext of celebrations.

“To facilitate the procession and immersion of the idols, over 16,500 cops and thousands of home guard volunteers will be deployed for security purposes,” police said.

Earlier this week, additional commissioners N Kannan (south), Pravesh Kumar (north) and G Karthikeyan (Traffic) presided over a meeting with representatives of Hindu outfits and issued guidelines for installing the idols. Police had stressed on several points such as obtaining permission from landowners, local bodies, and relevant departments before installing idols.

Organisers must also secure a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOCs) from the Fire Department and Tangedco (electricity department). Applications must be submitted at local police stations along with an undertaking to comply with the rules.

Authorities had set a height limit of 10 feet for idols and barred their placement near places of worship, hospitals, or schools. Slogans that could incite communal disharmony are prohibited.