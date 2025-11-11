Out-of-order ticket machines make queues longer at Central station

CHENNAI: Frequent malfunctioning of the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at MGR Chennai Central railway station over the past few days has resulted in long queues at manual counters and delays for commuters.

The station has four ATVMs. The three machines near Gates 1, 3 and 4 were out of order on Monday. Only two were functional on Saturday and three on Sunday, with the machine at Gate 4 constantly out of order.

Passengers said the inconsistency had compelled many to rely on manual counters, where waiting times during peak hours stretched to 15 to 25 minutes.

Commuters noted that ATVMs located inside the station performed better, while those near the entrances were frequently out of service. "Buying through the ATVM saves a lot of time because there is less crowding," said Jayaprakash (22), a junior engineer. He added that installing additional ATVMs and incorporating an audio-guidance system would benefit older passengers, children and first-time users.

When DT Next visited and informed a ticket counter executive about the non-functional machines, the staffer said the issue would be reported and suggested that the problem might be due to a missing paper roll. However, passengers observed that display screens were also not working properly.

Commuters urged the Southern Railway to regularly inspect and ensure proper maintenance, saying that fully functional ATVMs would significantly reduce congestion during rush hours.