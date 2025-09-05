OTA Chennai cadres showcase multi-activity display on Friday ahead of the Passing out Parade

CHENNAI: On Friday, a multi-activity display was organised at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Officer Cadets of SSC-120, SSC (W)-34, and equivalent courses.

Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, Commandant, OTA Chennai, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The show began with a display showcasing physical training skills, Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), motorcycle display, equestrian display, the Indian martial art Kalaraipayattu, and bunker Bursting Drill by officer cadets.

The event unfolded with a seamless exhibition of physical training prowess, highlighting the Academy's commitment to excellence in physical fitness. This was followed by a riveting display of the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR).

“The motorcycle display team showcased breathtaking manoeuvres that elicited applause from all corners. This was followed by the equestrian display, featuring officer cadets and riding instructors of the Horse-Riding Club, which exemplified a remarkable harmony between horses and riders, with a display of precision and agility that mesmerised the onlookers,” a release said.

“The subsequent presentation of martial art form Kalaripayattu, originating from Kerala's Malabar region, was a harmonious blend of dance, martial music, and physical dexterity, leaving the spectators spellbound. The event concluded with a bunker-bursting drill showcasing the ferocious spirit and proficiency of the Officer Cadets that left no doubt about their readiness for the challenges ahead,” added the statement.

Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez felicitated all participants and expressed admiration for their exemplary skills at the time of the culmination of the event.