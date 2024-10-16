CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon has become vigorous in Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued an orange alert for nine districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai predicting heavy to very heavy rain for the next 24 hours under the influence of depression prevailing over Bay of Bengal.

The state has received 94 percent excess rainfall with 138.7 mm from Oct 1 – 16.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over the same region, which is about 320 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 350 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 400 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu - South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai on Thursday morning.

"The system likely to reach near Chennai coastal tomorrow morning, so heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, districts, and orange alert issued for the same on Thursday. Heavy rain is predicted over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, " said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of meteorology, RMC.

He further clarified that there is no chance for the current system to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the sea.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore districts and Puducherry. Also, the state is expected to witness light to moderate rain during the monsoon season.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. It is likely to prevail over north and south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till October 20.

During the northeast monsoon (from Oct 1 to 16), Tamil Nadu recorded 138.7 mm of rainfall against the average spell of 71.6 mm which is 94 percent excess rainfall in the last two weeks.

Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was in Chennai district with 281.1 mm that is 239 percent more monsoon spell, and Tiruppur received 179 mm of rainfall which is 190 percent excess rainfall.