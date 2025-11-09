Operate fast locals on fast line till Central station, passengers urge SR

CHENNAI: Passengers using the western suburban section between Central and Arakkonam station have urged Southern Railway to allow fast local trains to run entirely on the fast line up to Central station instead of diverting them to the slow line at Villivakkam.

They have also requested that the track layout near Central station be modified so these trains can access all suburban platforms to improve punctuality and reduce congestion.

Y Jayapaulraj, secretary, Tiruvallur Town Consumer Protection Association, said, “After platform no 5 at Tiruninravur was inaugurated, fast local services from Tiruvallur are operated on the fast line up to Villivakkam, significantly reducing cross-movements and travel time. But from Villivakkam onwards, they are diverted to the slow line,

forcing them to trail behind slow locals until Central. This defeats the purpose of fast locals, as travel time increases, and passengers are inconvenienced.”

Commuters also pointed out that due to the existing track design, fast locals from Tiruvallur and Gummidipundi could only be received on platforms 12 and 13 at Central’s suburban terminal. “The track arrangement must be modified so that trains from the fast line can enter any suburban platform between 12 and 16. This flexibility will improve efficiency and punctuality of operations in both Tiruvallur and Gummidipundi sections,” opined K Baskar, a regular commuter.

Another commuter piped in, “Running fast locals on the fast line till Central will also decongest the slow line, especially during peak hours.”

When contacted, a SR official cited operational constraints, saying: “EMU fast from Tiruvallur can be received only on platforms 12 and 13. Allowing them on other platforms would delay trains on the Gummidipundi section and regular services during peak hours. The present arrangement ensures smoother handling and better punctuality.”