Ooty carrots and beans get a tad cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 08.09.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of few vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market witnessed a decline on Sunday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

Ooty carrots were sold for Rs 80 per kg today, marking a Rs 30 dip, when compared to its price of Rs 110 on September.

Similarly, beans experienced a Rs 20 price drop on Sunday. From Rs 90 per kg on September 6, its rate reduced to Rs 70 per kg today.

Lemon prices continued to show variations today. It saw a drop of Rs 10 today. Lemons were sold at Rs 150 per kg on September 6 and Rs 140 per kg today.