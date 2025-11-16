Ooty carrot, chow chow and radish get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 16, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of few vegetables have seen a sharp increase at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday (November 16).

According to traders, Ooty carrot witnessed the steepest rise, jumping from Rs 40 per kg on November 14 to Rs 60 per kg on November 16, marking a Rs 20 hike within two days.

Similarly, chow chow also recorded a Rs 10 rise, selling for Rs 25 per kg today.

The price of radish rose by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 35 on Friday to Rs 45 on Sunday.

Prices of onion (Rs 25/kg), tomato (Rs 27/kg), and potato ( Rs 40/kg) remained unchanged.















