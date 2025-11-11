Ooty carrot and beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 11

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Tuesday (November 11), except for beans and Ooty carrots, which saw a sharp rise compared to November 9 prices.

According to traders at the Koyambedu market, Ooty carrot recorded a rise of Rs 30 per kg from Rs 40 on Monday (November 10) to Rs 70 today (November 11).

Beans saw a significant rise of Rs 20 from Rs 30 yesterday on November 10 to Rs 50 today November 11.

Bitter gourd continue to sell at Rs 35 per kg while drumstick priced at Rs 90 per kg. Cauliflower being sold at Rs 25 per kg today, while green chillies priced at Rs 25 per kg. Additionally, garlic is priced at Rs 100 per kg and lemon at Rs 40 per kg.

Meanwhile, coriander and mint leaves continue to be sold at Rs 6 and Rs 5 per bunch, respectively. Colored capsicum (Rs 130 per kg) and shallots (Rs 50 per kg) also retained their prices from Monday.

The prices of essential vegetables like onions, tomatoes and potatoes remain the same.