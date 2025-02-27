Only Rs 10 for tea and water, snacks for Rs 20: Udan Yatri Cafe at Chennai airport leaves flyers happy

CHENNAI: Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Udan Yatri Cafe's city outlet at the airport on Thursday.

Amid inflated prices of water, beverages like tea and coffee, and snacks inside airport premises, the Centre's subsidised eatery was welcomed by happy faces of passengers.

The city outlet is the second instalment of the cafe under the Centre's scheme. The first outlet was opened at the Kolkata Airport. The outlet is operated by specially abled persons. Passengers can buy water bottles and tea at Rs 10 each. Coffee, samosa, vadai and sweet of the day are priced at Rs 20 each. Passengers requested the authorities to maintain the cafe as well as it was during the inauguration.