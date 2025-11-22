Begin typing your search...

    TVK general secretary Anand stated, only 2,000 people who have been issued QR-coded entry passes will be allowed inside the venue.

    Only QR-coded pass holders allowed at Vijay’s Kancheepuram meet
    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is set to meet people in Kancheepuram on Sunday (November 23) as part of his district-level public interactions, with the party imposing strict entry regulations for the indoor event.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the meeting will be held at 11 am at the Jeppiaar Institute of Technology campus.

    TVK general secretary Anand stated, only 2,000 people who have been issued QR-coded entry passes will be allowed inside the venue.

    “No one else will be permitted under any circumstance. We request everyone to extend their full cooperation,” he said in a statement.

    The party has emphasised that the programme has been organised exclusively as an indoor interaction, restricted to registered participants from Kancheepuram district.

