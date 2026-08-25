Onion prices in Chennai's Koyambedu market surge by 71 per cent, may hit Rs 100 per kg, say traders

Traders attributed the price surge to the El Niño conditions, unseasonal rains in Maharashtra, and a shortage in the supply of goods from neighbouring states. Ahead of the festival season and with the shortage continuing, prices may surge up to Rs 80 and even Rs 100 per kilogram.

SS Muthukumar, president of the Koyambedu Semi-Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, told DT Next, "We were getting 1,400 tonnes of onions per day from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh; on Tuesday, we received only 700 tonnes.”

"Usually whenever there had been a shortage, the state government, through the Horticulture and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection departments, used to procure vegetables from Maharashtra and sell to traders. The TVK government will now have to take similar steps."