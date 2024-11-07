Onion price surges by 30% in a day; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 7

CHENNAI: The vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market have increased for essentials on Thursday from Tuesday.

As of today, prices for essentials like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have seen an increase.

Specifically, onions now cost Rs 90 per kilogram compared to yesterday's price Rs 70 being spiked by nearly 30%, while the price of tomatoes have been risen by Rs 2 and being sold for Rs 35 per kilogram today.

Garlic continues to be priced above Rs 300 per kilogram, maintaining a consistent trend, while ginger holds steady at Rs 180.

Green peas, however, have decreased from Rs 230 to Rs 200 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, prices for staple vegetables such as carrots, beans, and brinjals have mostly stayed stable, with no major fluctuations.