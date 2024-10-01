One of 5 migrant workers who fainted at Chennai Central railway station passes away

CHENNAI: One of the migrant workers from West Bengal, Samar Khan, who was under treatment for renal issues at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), passed away on Monday evening.

The hospital authorities said that he had sustained renal injuries and despite dialysis, his health condition did not improve. He passed away due to renal failure on Monday.

Five migrant workers had fainted at the MGR Chennai Central station on September 16, due to starvation and were admitted to RGGGH.

Three of them have been discharged and another worker is expected to be discharged on Tuesday.

The 10 migrant workers are currently staying at a Corporation shelter near Broadway and are being provided with food and other basic amenities.

