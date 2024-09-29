Two of 5 migrant workers who fainted at Chennai Central railway station discharged from RGGGH

CHENNAI: Two of the five migrant workers from West Bengal, who had fainted at the Central Railway Station due to starvation, have been discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after recovery.

Ganesh Midha and Asif Pandit have been discharged after being hospitalised for 13 days. Both did not require dialysis but were severely dehydrated and required monitoring.

While the condition of the other two workers is improving, one of them remains under observation. The workers had come to Chennai as a group in search of agricultural work but did not find any employment. Doctors say that the workers had not eaten a proper meal for more than two days and suffered diarrhoea likely due to the consumption of unclean water.

Three migrant labourers – Samar Khan, Manik Ghori and Sathya Pandit, who had undergone dialysis after they had suffered renal injuries, need more time to recover. Doctors added that they need more time to recover completely but dialysis has helped in improving their health. “They are currently stable and are being provided treatment,” doctors said.

The workers continue to remain in the shelter run by Greater Chennai Corporation and are being provided food and basic amenities there.