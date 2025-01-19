One lakh vehicles choke GST Road, Perungalathur as Chennaiites return after Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: Traffic came to an almost standstill on GST Road and Perungalathur on Sunday, as lakhs of people began returning to Chennai after the long Pongal holidays.

Most people who had travelled to their native districts to celebrate the festival with families are heading back to the city on January 19 evening, causing severe congestion at the entry point to the city.

With nearly a lakh vehicles returning to Chennai, Perungalathur witnessed long queues and traffic jams, according to a Thanthi TV report.

To ease the congestion, the police and other authorities have made arrangements, including diverting omnibuses to the Outer Ring Road, while heavy vehicles have been barred from entering the inner roads.