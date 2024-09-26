One arm of Pattabiram ROB open to public use

CHENNAI: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi inaugurated one arm of the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Pattabiram, built at the cost of Rs 78.31 crore, fulfilling the long-pending demand of residents, who can now reach Nemilichery and Avadi easily.

Avadi MLA SM Nazar, Poonamallee MLA A Krishnasamy, Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhushankar and Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kandasamy, Avadi Mayor G Udhayakumar and other Highways officials participated.

ALSO READ: One arm of Pattabiram’s ROB remains closed for over 2 months

The construction works of the ROB began in 2018 but challenges in land acquisition and the pandemic delayed the project.

The ROB, which extends to 640 metres, benefits the residents of Pattabiram, Charles Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Thandurai and Nemilichery. “This ROB reduces the burden of crossing the railway gate, which used to take over 20 minutes but now, we can reach either side of the bridge within a minute,” smiled Dhana, a resident of Pattabiram.

But the works are not completely over yet. “The other arm of ROB has to be completed within six months. Also, street lights on the other side of the ROB, U-turn and speed breaker below the bridge have to be installed,” added another resident of Pattabiram.