One arm of Pattabiram’s ROB remains closed for over 2 months

TIRUVALLUR: The construction of one arm of the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Pattabiram was completed two months back, but it has not yet opened for public use due to bureaucratic hurdles.Traffic congestion has been a perennial issue at any given time of the day, and creates inordinate delays for school children, employees and even ambulances with patients.

“The delay in the inauguration adds to our woes. If a train crosses, the LC-2 railway gate below the ROB will close for 20 minutes. This creates traffic congestion in that area in the morning and the evening. It happens every day, said Deepak, a resident of Pattabiram.

During peak hours in the morning and evening, whenever the train goes to Pattabiram Military Siding Deport, crossing the gate is a herculean task for commuters. “I don’t think anyone taking this road can reach the office on time,” he lamented. “I work in a private firm at Ambattur. Though I want to reach the office as early as possible, the closed gates and the delay in opening the bridge for public use makes me late to my office often.”

Last week, ambulances with patients inside had to wait for more than 20 minutes on either side of the closed gates. “Four ambulances with two patients each were stuck on either side of the LC-2. They had closed the gate for more than 30 minutes, and the ambulances were stuck there until then,” stated Jayakumar, general secretary of the Bharathiyar Nagar association.

Another resident and activist, A Roy Rozario, pointed out that the construction work, and even fixing of sign boards and lights works were completed two months back. “So, why is the inauguration getting delayed? The service roads below the ROB remain dark. When I asked the authorities about the lights, I was told that they would install them but only a day before the inauguration,” added Rozario.

When contacted, an official in the Highways department stated, “All the works were done, except the instalment of the barricades. That too will be over within a week, and subsequently, we’ll allow the public in the single lane,” he added.