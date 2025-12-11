Begin typing your search...

    The airline has been facing widespread disruptions across the country since December 1 due to staff shortages and a lack of pilots, which have significantly affected services

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2025 1:08 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-12-11 15:58:10  )
    On 10th day of crisis, IndiGo cancels 36 flights at Chennai airport
    CHENNAI: Entering the 10th consecutive day of crisis, IndiGo Airlines cancelled 36 flights on Thursday. The cancellations included 24 departures and 12 arrivals.

    Compared to Wednesday's 70 cancellations at the Chennai facility, the nearly halved dip in cancelled flights was a relief to many flyers. Cancellation of flights was to destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Kolkata, and Coimbatore, along with international services to Singapore and Penang (Malaysia).

    Incoming flights from Singapore, Penang, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, and Mumbai were also cancelled. Indigo has been facing major service disruptions across the country since December 1 due to staff shortages, crew unavailability, and several internal operational problems.

