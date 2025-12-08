OMR residents welcome removal of cap on daily tanker trips but question Metro Water’s capacity to meet demand

CHENNAI: Residents along south Chennai, particularly on OMR, which primarily depend on private water tankers, have welcomed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (CMWSSB) decision to lift the cap on the number of tanker trips allowed per day for apartment complexes, permitting supplies based on advance payment. However, they questioned whether the agency has the fleet strength to meet the increased demand, especially during peak summer months.

The tariff revision applies to domestic and commercial bookings made online between 7 am and 3 pm. The introduction of 12 KL and 18 KL capacity tankers marks a significant shift aimed at serving large residential communities and peripheral neighbourhoods. Officials said the revision was necessary to balance rising production and operational expenses and higher contractual rates, while ensuring service sustainability.

Under the revised structure, 6 KL domestic tankers now cost Rs 550 (up from Rs 475) and commercial tankers Rs 1,025 (previously Rs 735). For 9 KL tankers, domestic charges have risen from Rs 700 to Rs 825, and commercial from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,535. Despite the hike, residents said the new rates remain considerably cheaper than private water tankers, which often charge 5-6 times more.

G Sathish, a Semmencheri resident and activist, said, “The lifting of the cap helps apartment dwellers but the board must prove it can deliver consistently. Does Metro Water have enough vehicles to honour increased bookings?”

Private operators said the restricted timing for tanker lorries operation had caused delays. N Nijalingam, president, South Chennai Private Water Tankers Operations Association, said, “We have more lorries with capacities of 12 KL, 18 KL and 36 KL, and charge between Rs 800 and Rs 3,000. Time limits affect timely supply.”

Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA), said the rate increase would not significantly affect their RWAs. “The larger tanker options are welcome. What we need is consistent supply, which has been a concern in the past. If CMWSSB can balance demand and supply, residents will benefit,” he said.