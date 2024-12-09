Omnibuses bound via GST road will continue to pick up passengers from Koyambedu, Porur toll plazas: AIOBA

CHENNAI: All India Omni Bus Owners Association (AIOBA) on Sunday clarified that the omnibuses bound via GST Road will continue to pick up passengers from Koyambedu and Porur toll plazas, in line with the Madras High Court order.

Pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurating the omnibus parking facility at Mudichur, built at Rs 42.70 crore, on Saturday, AIOBA president A Anbalagan said omnibuses are being operated as per the high court order that permitted operation of buses from workshops of travel agencies near Koyambedu.

“Nearly 20 per cent of the passengers travelling on omnibuses are being picked up from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam. The new terminus is being used by the passengers close to it and from ECR. After the completion of the EMU train stopping at Kilambakkam and construction of the Metro corridor, the connectivity to the Kilambakkam terminus will improve, benefitting the passengers,” he said, in a statement.

He also said that omnibuses plying via ECR and Poonamallee Road would continue to be operated from Koyambedu Omni Bus Terminus. “We would like to inform you that buses going to the southern parts of Tamil Nadu will be operated from the workshops of travel agencies near Koyambedu and Porur Toll via Kilambakkam,” he added.