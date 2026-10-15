Tamil Nadu: Omni bus owners deny fare hike during festival season, blame online aggregators

He challenged the media and public to proceed to the final payment stage to verify if a seat could actually be booked at those inflated figures.

Maran urged journalists to download their official fare charts and monitor the prices during peak travel dates, specifically the 23rd through October 26, to confirm that standard rates are being maintained.

Furthermore, the association issued an appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to stop Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) from intercepting and levying taxes on out-of-state buses entering Tamil Nadu to clear the festival rush.

He highlighted that over 1,200 Tamil Nadu-registered omni buses operate in neighbouring states like Karnataka and Kerala without facing harassment or sudden taxation.

He requested reciprocal leniency for inter-state buses arriving from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to accommodate the surge in festival passengers.

The association confirmed that a formal representation requesting a halt to this inter-state tax collection during the festival days has been submitted to the Home Secretary, the State Transport Minister, and the Transport Commissioner.