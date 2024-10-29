Ola Electric announces '72 hours Rush' with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on S1 portfolio & additional benefits of up to Rs 30,000

BENGALURU: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, announced a “72 hours Rush” as a part of their ‘BOSS’ offers, Ola’s ongoing Biggest Ola Season Sale campaign for the festive season. Customers can avail discounts of up to ₹25,000 on the S1 portfolio and avail additional benefits worth up to ₹30,000 on the scooters, making it the best time to switch to an EV. Buyers can avail these offers till 31st October, 2024.

Under the ‘BOSS’ campaign, the company will offer the following benefits:

● BOSS Prices: Ola S1 portfolio starting at just ₹74,999

● BOSS Discounts: Up to ₹25,000 on the entire S1 portfolio

● Additional BOSS benefits of up to ₹30,000:

○ BOSS Warranty: Free 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty worth ₹7,000

○ BOSS Finance Offers: Finance offers of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs

○ BOSS Benefits: Free MoveOS+ upgrade worth ₹6,000;

○ Free charging credits worth up to ₹7,000

○ BOSS Exchange Offers: Exchange offers of ₹5000 on S1 Portfolio

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at ₹1,14,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹77,999, and ₹91,999, respectively.

With a clear vision to deepen EV penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and enhance the after-sales and ownership experience, Ola Electric announced a series of initiatives in the past few weeks. The company kickstarted #HyperService campaign with a focus on delivering a technology-led, best-in-class after-sales experience. As part of the campaign, the company will double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

Additionally, as part of its Network Partner Program, the company will onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics to make every mechanic EV-ready across India.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from INR 74,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 1,99,999, respectively.

About Ola Electric Mobility Limited

Ola Electric Mobility Limited is a leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in India, specialising in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. Operations are centred around the Ola Futurefactory, where production of EVs and critical components like battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames are undertaken. Ola’s R&D efforts span India, the UK, and the US, focusing on innovation in EV products and core components. Ola is also developing an extensive EV hub in Tamil Nadu, which includes the Ola Futurefactory and the upcoming Ola Gigafactory.

This hub is supported by Ola’s Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre (BIC), dedicated to advancing cell and battery technology. Ola maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network with more than 750 stores across India, as well as a robust online presence, making Ola Electric the largest company-owned network of automotive experience centres in the country.