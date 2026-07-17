Official inspect grey water discharge sites in Iyyapanthangal

The article, titled "Grey water discharge sparks groundwater contamination fears", was published on Wednesday (July 15). It highlighted how grey water discharge from residents has been pooling in a massive, low-lying vacant area, contaminating local well water. On the same day, Umashankar, Kalaiselvi and other officials inspected the spot.

Residents on the 4th Main Road had told our correspondent that they had unknowingly consumed foul-smelling water for a week and later discovered the well was heavily contaminated by the stagnant pool, which is fed by illegal grey water discharge from buildings on both sides of the Metro Water alignment, specifically along the 4th Main Road of VGN Nagar and the 1st Main Road of Ashok Brindavan Nagar. It poses severe health risks for all age groups, even though we now only use the water for non-drinking purposes.