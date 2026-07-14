Grey water discharge sparks groundwater contamination fears in Iyyappanthangal

Wastewater from the 4th Main Road of VGN Nagar and the 1st Main Road of Ashok Brindavan Nagar has been pooling in a massive, low-lying vacant area.

Residents alleged this stagnant water was seeping into the home wells, contaminating household overhead tanks and threatening a major public health crisis. The issue stems from a low-lying tract of land running behind VGN Nagar.

Thirty years ago, this land was earmarked by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), which laid a massive pipeline 20 feet underground, carrying water from Chembarambakkam Lake to the Valasaravakkam Pumping Station via Iyyappanthangal and Porur.