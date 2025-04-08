Official apathy brings family from Ariyalur to CM Cell

CHENNAI: On Monday morning, a family of seven members with two school kids were spotted near the Chief Minister Special Cell in the Secretariat. They were trying to get the attention of the bureaucrats with a petition.

The family from Venmankondan, Ariyalur, including two students in school uniform, had wanted to register their grievance as an official complaint with the CM cell.

They alleged that they were unable to reside in their house due to the risk posed by an electric connection given to their neighbour. “More than a year ago, my neighbour got an EB connection, which passes through my land. Since the overhead line passes through a tree on my land, which is on the verge of collapsing, it poses a safety risk to me and my family. Despite repeated complaints to officials, there has been no remedy in sight,” said S Thangarasu, who works in a teashop.

The family had planned to construct a new house but the EB line presents an obstruction. “There were several ways to provide EB connection but officials ignored our concerns and used my land,” the family said in their petition.

They had to move out of their home last year due to the overhead cable. “Currently, we stay in a relative’s house nearby. The tree and the overhead cable are literally on the mud house. Whenever it rains, we’re scared of electrocution. There are 4 kids in the house,” lamented Thangarasu. “TNEB should relocate the cable or put it underground without disturbing my land and the house.”

The petitioner and respondents had also reached the court but the latter directed the petitioner stating, “Liberty is granted to him (petitioner) to make a representation to the authority concerned to shift the electric pole.”

When contacted, an official attached to the Ariyalur district administration said, “There are no other alternate paths, but we’re looking into other ways to resolve the issue.”