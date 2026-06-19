Of tastes and memories: The dishes that help Chennaiites remember their loved ones

One of Arupam’s strongest memories goes back to his hotel management days. After learning to cook professionally, he prepared mutton biryani and Chicken Dak Bungalow at home. “My father tasted it and said he didn’t regret spending money on my hotel management course. That comment is still with me. It was one of the first dishes I cooked that he truly appreciated,” he smiles.

The dish eventually found a place on the menu at his restaurant, Parva. Every time he thinks about it, he remembers his father’s encouragement. Another dish that reminds him of his father is Saag Mach, a rustic preparation made with fish and tender green pea leaves. The leaves are cooked with fish, lots of garlic, red chilli flakes and a few simple spices. “It was a very unique dish and unlike anything we usually ate,” says Arupam.