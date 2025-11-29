Nurse among three killed in separate Chennai road accidents

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents across the city on Friday.

In Otteri, a 22-year-old nurse, Deepika of Perambur, who worked at a private hospital in Thousand Lights, died after a staff-ferrying van from the same hospital collided with her two-wheeler. Around 6 a.m., while she was riding through Otteri Thideer Nagar, the van hit her vehicle, throwing her onto the road. The van’s wheel ran over her, killing her on the spot. Police have arrested the van driver, Sreenivasan of Thanjavur.

In Taramani, 27-year-old Lokeshwaran died after losing control of his motorcycle on the 100-Feet Road. He reportedly rammed the bike into the centre median while riding with a friend. Lokeshwaran suffered a severe head injury and died immediately, police said. The pillion rider, Manikandan, sustained multiple injuries and is in critical condition at a hospital.

In Neelankarai, an unidentified man was killed in a hit-and-run involving a car. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the vehicle involved.