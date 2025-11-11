NSTI Chennai to get Rs 200 crore upgrade, to become Centre of Excellence under PM Setu

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary, announced that the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Chennai, will be upgraded into a Centre of Excellence at a cost of Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister’s Scheme for Empowerment through Technology Upgradation (PM Setu).

The Minister informed the faculty members and students of NSTI after a meeting to review the functioning of the Institute.

Highlighting the scope of the PM Setu scheme, Chaudhary said that with an overall outlay of Rs 60,000 crore, the flagship programme aims to upgrade 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. Additionally, five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) — located in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar — will be developed as Centres of Excellence.

Focusing on NSTI Chennai, the Union minister stated that it will specialise in Advanced Manufacturing, with Singapore chosen as the international partner for collaboration. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Governments of India and Singapore, NSTI students will receive training in cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to acquire globally competitive skills.

Chaudhary emphasised that India must harness its youth potential effectively. He urged institutions to create an ecosystem that nurtures and channels the latent talent of young people.

He further highlighted the importance of continuous upskilling among teachers, trainers, and instructors, encouraging them to stay updated with the latest technological advancements and strengthen partnerships with industry.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Roop Kumari Choudhary and Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla. Senior officials present included Hema Usman, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Ajay Bhagat, Regional Director (Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry.

During his visit, Shri Jayant Chaudhary also interacted with trainees at the institute to assess the quality of training being imparted.

Later, Shri Jayant Chaudhary visited the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), where he reviewed its functioning and held discussions with senior officials. He emphasized the need to strengthen capacity-building initiatives to further enhance the institute’s impact.

On the occasion, the Minister also released a book titled “Shawl Weaving Artisan”, which imparts skills in handloom weaving and design techniques. Aligned with the National Skills Qualifications framework, these course materials meet national standards and industry relevance and are expected to benefit approximately 500 candidates annually under the Craftsmen Training scheme.

Jayant Chaudhary also launched NIMI Talks – “Voice of ITI”, a Podcast a multilingual initiative by National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI) available in English, Hindi, and Tamil, designed to connect with ITI trainees across India. The podcast, available on Spotify, will also be available on All India Radio, featuring inspiring success stories of ITI students, updates on job opportunities and other developments in the skill ecosystem.