Now, travel an entire month on Chennai buses for Rs 2,000

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday launched a new Rs 2000 ‘Travel As You Please Ticket’ (TAYPT) bus pass to enable passengers to travel in AC and electric buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

Using the new bus pass, the passengers can have unlimited trips on the MTC buses.

Already, the MTC has Rs 1000 TAYPT passes which could be used to travel on all buses except AC ones.

As of now, MTC operates 50 AC buses and would be adding 625 electric buses by the year end to its fleet, Minister said after launching the new bus pass at Mandaveli bus depot.

To a question hiking the TAYPT passes cost from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000, he said the MTC would continue to provide Rs 1000 TAYPT passes to passengers.

“The new Rs 2000 pass could be used to travel on AC buses,” he said.

MTC has already awarded tender to procure 500 electric buses including 100 AC electric buses through World Bank funded project.

The delivery of the electric buses scheduled to commence from April this year.

In the second phase of the scheme, tender has been floated for procuring 600 electric buses including 400 AC buses for the MTC.

A bid has been floated by the Institute of Road Transport under the KfW funded programme to procure 500 electric buses for Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore and MTC will get 320 electric AC buses.

In all, MTC will get 1,420 electric buses including 820 AC electric buses.

