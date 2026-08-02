Nostalgia on wheels: Chennai inches closer to getting double decker buses after 18 years

CHENNAI: The city is all set to bring back one of its most iconic public transport symbols after nearly 18 years, with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation's (MTC) ambitious plan to introduce 20 AC electric double decker buses moving to the next stage.
The technical bids for the project were opened on July 31, with two firms, Eagle Construction and OHM Global Mobility, qualifying for technical evaluation.
The return of the double decker bus marks the revival of a service that once defined Chennai’s roads. Introduced in the 1970s, the buses were withdrawn in the 1980s before making a comeback in 1997. They plied on the popular Route 18A between the High Court and Tambaram until 2008, when they were phased out because of operational constraints and ageing vehicles.
Unlike their predecessors, the new fleet will comprise fully AC electric buses that are expected to offer a more comfortable and safer travel experience. The buses will be operated and maintained by the selected concessionaire for 12 years under the Gross Cost Contract model.
Ahead of the bid opening, MTC revised several conditions in the tender after receiving representations from prospective bidders, while retaining key passenger safety and comfort features. One of the major changes was the removal of provisions linking the buses to the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme after bidders pointed out that double decker electric buses were not covered under the scheme.
The revised conditions stipulate that each bus should have a minimum seating capacity of 60 passengers with standing passengers permitted only on the lower deck in accordance with AIS-052 norms. Standing passengers will not be allowed on the upper deck, a provision intended to improve passenger safety.
Even as MTC moved ahead with the projects, its larger electric bus procurement programme has hit another delay. The opening of bids for three other major tenders, floated for the procurement of 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses, 300 AC electric small buses and 220 AC low-floor feeder service micro and macro buses, has once again been postponed.
The bids, which were earlier scheduled to be opened on August 1, are now slated to be opened on August 19, delaying the evaluation process for the much larger fleet augmentation programme.