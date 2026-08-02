Nostalgia on wheels: Chennai inches closer to getting double decker buses after 18 years

The technical bids for the project were opened on July 31, with two firms, Eagle Construction and OHM Global Mobility, qualifying for technical evaluation.

The return of the double decker bus marks the revival of a service that once defined Chennai’s roads. Introduced in the 1970s, the buses were withdrawn in the 1980s before making a comeback in 1997. They plied on the popular Route 18A between the High Court and Tambaram until 2008, when they were phased out because of operational constraints and ageing vehicles.