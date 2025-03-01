Begin typing your search...

    North Indian youth without CMHIS denied surgery at Chengalpattu GH

    The scheme was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government to help people receive free medical treatment

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 March 2025 1:26 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-01 07:59:55  )
    North Indian youth without CMHIS denied surgery at Chengalpattu GH
    X
    Chengalpattu Government Hospital

    CHENNAI: A young man from West Bengal was denied surgery at Chengalpattu Government Hospital as he did not have the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance card.

    According to Thanthi TV, since he was denied surgery here, he went back to his hometown via train with a cast on his leg.

    The scheme was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government to help people receive free medical treatment.

    Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 1.30 crore beneficiaries have benefitted from 2009, with an insurance amount of Rs 12,091 crore.

    North IndianChengalpattu Government HospitalTN government
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X