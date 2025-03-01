North Indian youth without CMHIS denied surgery at Chengalpattu GH

CHENNAI: A young man from West Bengal was denied surgery at Chengalpattu Government Hospital as he did not have the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance card.

According to Thanthi TV, since he was denied surgery here, he went back to his hometown via train with a cast on his leg.

The scheme was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government to help people receive free medical treatment.

Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 1.30 crore beneficiaries have benefitted from 2009, with an insurance amount of Rs 12,091 crore.