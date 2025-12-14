No see Messi: Football fans from Chennai spend Rs 25K to travel to Kolkata

CHENNAI: A group of football fans from Chennai who travelled to Kolkata, spending over Rs 25,000 to witness Argentine Footballer and FIFA world cup winner, Lionel Messi, returned home with bitter experiences after the mess at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, which turned out to be a disappointment for the fans.

Fans turned violent after they could not even get a clear view of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and alleged that the VIPs and their families swarmed the football superstar and the event got cut short within few minutes.

Messi’s brief appearance and swift departure sparked violence, with fans clashing with police and damaging property. “It was a huge disappointment. We spent Rs 25,000 to see him, but he was surrounded by local politicians who wouldn’t let him meet us,” a fan from Chennai told media-persons at the city airport. Another fan said that they expected Messi to interact with the fans and were left frustrated as the event was cut short.

As a part of his GOAT India tour, Messi has already travelled to Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai, and the proceedings will conclude on Monday, December 15, in New Delhi.